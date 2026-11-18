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Selangor to shut down five remaining unlicensed chicken slaughterhouses

Mohammad Fahmi assured the public that poultry supply was under control to meet Selangor’s daily demand of 500,000 chickens.

KUALA LUMPUR – The Selangor government in Malaysia, through relevant agencies, is moving to shut down five remaining unlicensed chicken slaughterhouses operating with unauthorised slaughterers.

“All local authorities working in collaboration with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) have been tasked to inspect and shut down all unlicensed chicken slaughterhouses without accredited slaughterers as soon as possible,” said state Islamic affairs and innovation culture committee chairman Mohammad Fahmi Ngah.

“I am told that the operation involves sealing off the premises and immediate seizure of assets and equipment.

“Operators are also given a notice period to vacate their premises.

“The operation has already yielded results in Subang Jaya and Kuala Langat.”

Mohammad Fahmi said enforcement was being stepped up following the discovery in October of a large-scale illegal chicken processing facility in Puchong that had breached Syariah slaughtering standards.

It was reported that the plant, which lacked Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM), had the capacity to process up to 40,000 chickens daily.

The company also employed foreign workers lacking valid slaughtering accreditation.

Mohammad Fahmi said commercial abattoirs fall into four categories.

“For licensed operators, the first category covers licensed facilities with SPHM and staff who hold valid slaughtering accreditation.

“The second category is similar, except the facility does not have SPHM,” he said, adding that those in the first category were considered gold-standard operators.

“For unlicensed operators, one category consists of those without accredited slaughterers.”

The fourth involves those with accredited slaughterers – meaning the meat was compliant with Syariah standards, but hygiene and food safety remain questionable, he added.

Mohammad Fahmi said to obtain a business licence from a local authority, an operator must comply with strict hygiene management, safety measures and other technical requirements.

He said grocery stores were prohibited from slaughtering live chickens and only permitted to handle processed poultry due to hygiene and safety concerns.

“Moving forward, we intend to work with the religious authorities to review the policy and require new slaughterhouse operators to engage accredited slaughterers before applying for a business licence,” he said during a press conference held on the sidelines of the Selangor State Assembly sitting at Bangunan Dewan Negeri Selangor, Shah Alam, on Nov 17.

Mohammad Fahmi assured the public that poultry supply was under control to meet Selangor’s daily demand of 500,000 chickens. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK