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Selangor school stabbing: Malaysian teen, 15, acquitted on grounds of insanity

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The teen was 14 when he was accused of murdering his schoolmate in a female toilet at a Bandar Utama secondary school in October 2025.

The teenager was 14 when he was accused of murdering his schoolmate in a female toilet at a Bandar Utama secondary school in October 2025.

PHOTO: ST FILE

PETALING JAYA – The High Court in Shah Alam has acquitted a 15-year-old boy of murder on the grounds of insanity over the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Bandar Utama in 2025.

Judge Adlin Abdul Majid ruled that the defence had successfully established temporary insanity under Section 84 of the Penal Code.

Defence counsel Kitson Foong said the court ordered the teenager to be held at a psychiatric hospital for treatment at the pleasure of the Ruler, following testimony from Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta psychiatrist Ian Lloyd confirming the boy has schizophrenia.

“The court accepted that the accused was not of sound mind during the incident. Consequently, the defence successfully raised Section 84, which the prosecution failed to rebut,” he said after proceedings on Sept 14.

Foong noted that the central issue throughout the trial was not whether the boy committed the physical act, but his mental state at the time.

The prosecution called 11 witnesses during the trial, while the defence presented two, including the teenager and Lloyd.

Foong added that Judge Adlin cautioned the youth about the severity of his actions before ordering his detention.

“The judge reminded him never to take for granted his second chance at freedom and to always remember the life he took,” he said.

The teenager will undergo medication and counselling at the psychiatric facility until the medical authorities assess him as fit to rejoin society.

The teenager was 14 when he was accused of murdering his schoolmate in a female toilet at a Bandar Utama secondary school in October 2025.
THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.