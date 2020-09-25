Selangor representatives say they were aware of Anwar's plans

KLANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A number of elected representatives in Selangor say they had been aware of the planned move by Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to form the Federal government for quite some time.

Selangor state assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim said he had been hearing since last month that Datuk Seri Anwar would be making some "big changes".

"The talk had gained momentum on the ground a month ago and I know for a fact that Datuk Seri Anwar has been working very hard to gain support to form the next government, " said Mr Ng when contacted on Thursday (Sept 24).

Mr Ng believes Mr Anwar's announcement has a strong basis and that is why his party leader, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, had issued a statement backing the PKR president.

"Right now, all we need to do is observe and be prepared to see the mandate returned to the people, " he said.

Kapar PKR MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid said there was certainty that Mr Anwar would be forming the Federal government soon.

He claimed Mr Anwar had received strong backing from many Perikatan Nasional MPs who want to see change, which he said would be imminent.

His party colleague and Sentosa assemblyman Gunaraj George hoped the Yang di-Pertuan Agong would expedite the change in government once Mr Anwar gets permission to have an audience with the ruler.

Tanjong Sepat PKR assemblyman Borhan Aman Shah said he was convinced that there would be a change soon.

"The only issue now is that he is not yet able to have an audience with the King, " he said.

Selangor opposition chief Rizam Ismail of Umno said Mr Anwar should go through the right channels if indeed he had the numbers.