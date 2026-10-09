Selangor postpones National Sports Day celebrations amid worsening haze

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SHAH ALAM – Selangor has postponed state and district-level 2026 National Sports Day celebrations scheduled for Oct 10 due to the worsening haze situation.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said the decision was made to prioritise public safety and health, particularly those of participants, staff, volunteers, children and other vulnerable groups more susceptible to air pollution.

“Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in several areas of Selangor have reached unhealthy levels, posing a risk to the public if physical activities proceed under the current conditions.

“The state government’s stance is clear. The safety and health of the people must take precedence over proceeding with any programme,” he said in a statement on Oct 9.

Mohd Najwan, who also oversees state disaster management, said that while National Sports Day aims to promote an active and healthy lifestyle, proceeding with the celebrations under the current circumstances would be inappropriate due to the potential risks to public well-being.

He said all implementing agencies, local authorities, district youth and sports offices, and partner organisers had been instructed to take note of the postponement and make the necessary adjustments.

The public is also advised to refer to official announcements for the latest information on the rescheduled events.

The Selangor government will continue to monitor the haze situation and take guidance from the relevant authorities in determining further measures.

“This decision does not mean we are disregarding the sports agenda. Rather, it reflects our responsibility to ensure that every sports initiative is carried out safely, without exposing the public to unnecessary health risks,” he said. BERNAMA