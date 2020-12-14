Security guard of Malaysia's Top Glove dies of Covid-19

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Nepali security guard working for Malaysia's glove manufacturer Top Glove Corp is believed to have died of Covid-19.

It is learned that Yam Narayan Chaudhary died on Saturday (Dec 12), after he was admitted to hospital on Nov 21.

According to an online news portal, Yam had been stationed at Top Glove's 13th factory in Meru, Klang.

It is believed that he had been working as a security guard for two years and had been attached to a security company.

Efforts are being made to contact Top Glove for further comments.

The news of Yam's death comes hours after news reports of Top Glove allegedly dismissing one of its foreign workers who is said to have exposed the workers' crowded working conditions.

Reuters reported that Yubaraj Khadka had taken photos in May of workers failing to maintain the recommended one-metre physical distance as they queued up to get their temperatures checked before starting the night shift.

Khadka sent the photos to a workers' rights activist in Nepal.

On Sept 23, it is learned that he was given a letter of termination for allegedly exposing the situation.

As of Sunday, Malaysia recorded a total of 83,475 cases, of which 1,229 were new cases.

The Teratai cluster in Klang, which involves Top Glove workers, is currently the largest Covid-19 cluster in Malaysia.

There are currently 5,450 cases linked to the cluster, including five more cases which were detected on Sunday (Dec 13). The cluster had first emerged on Nov 7.

As of Sunday, Covid-19 claimed four more lives, bringing total Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia to 415.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday at a Deepavali celebration in Tangkak, Johor that plans are being made by the government to increase the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine from the current amount that covers 30 per cent of the population to one that covers between 60 per cent and 70 per cent of the population.

He said he has also urged the vaccine supplier to hasten the delivery, which is expected to arrive in March.