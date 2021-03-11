Security forces crack down on striking staff, protesters

Myanmar security forces yesterday surrounded the Yangon staff compound housing striking railway workers opposed to the military junta, as ousted lawmakers appointed an acting vice-president to take over the duties of detained politicians.

Police also surrounded hundreds of protesters in North Okkalapa district, in another part of Yangon, yesterday.

More than 100 people were arrested at the two sites, witnesses said.

In a symbolic gesture, an announcement posted on civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party's Facebook page on Tuesday said ousted lawmakers had appointed Mr Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was the Upper House speaker, as acting vice-president to perform the duties of arrested President Win Myint and Ms Suu Kyi.

In New York, the United Nations Security Council failed to agree on a statement that would have condemned the coup in Myanmar, and called for restraint by the military.

Sri Lanka has, meanwhile, invited the junta's foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin to a meeting of Asian foreign ministers, but denied yesterday that its gesture endorsed Myanmar's military coup.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation meeting will be held in Colombo on April 1.