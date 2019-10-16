Security boost ahead of Jokowi's swearing-in

Indonesia is beefing up security ahead of President Joko Widodo's swearing-in for his second and final term on Sunday, adding 3,000 troops and policemen to the 27,000 already deployed to guard streets as well as key buildings.

Rallies have also been banned in Jakarta. This follows the series of protests and violent attacks in the capital and some other parts of the country over the past few weeks.

Late last month, massive student protests erupted in Jakarta and other cities over the passing of controversial Bills by Parliament, and last Thursday, chief security minister Wiranto was stabbed twice by a militant linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) while in Pandeglang regency, Banten province, in Java.

Troops as well as policemen will be stationed in Jakarta ahead of and during the inauguration, National Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told The Straits Times yesterday.

Around 24,000 security personnel were deployed in the capital during the last inauguration in 2014.

"Regional policemen in areas such as West Java and Banten will perform their security tasks as supporting units. Other policemen in areas like Central Java and East Java will also guard all events held by the public," said Brigadier-General Dedi earlier on Monday.

In the capital, security forces will be concentrated in a number of areas, in particular, the palaces in Jakarta where the inauguration ceremony will take place, he added.

The swearing-in of Mr Joko, better known as Jokowi, and Vice-President-elect Ma'ruf Amin will be conducted at the Parliament building in Central Jakarta, witnessed by a number of foreign leaders, including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Jakarta Police spokesman Argo Yuwono said in a statement yesterday that the presidential security detail will ensure security at the Parliament building, while troops and police personnel will be deployed to guard areas near Parliament.

From yesterday, police had also started using their discretion to prohibit protests and rallies until inauguration day, he added.

The popular tourist island of Bali is also being closely watched following the arrest of two alleged terrorists last Thursday.

The two men, identified only as AT and ZAI, had pledged allegiance to ISIS, Bali police spokesman Hengky Widjaja said in a statement last Saturday.

They were among 27 people arrested by the police's anti-terror squad Densus 88 in several provinces, including Bali, Lampung, Central Java and Central Sulawesi, during an operation that ended yesterday.

AT is a known close associate of Abu Rara, the nom de guerre of Syahril Alamsyah, the man who attacked Mr Wiranto, said Mr Widjaja.

Mr Wiranto, a former armed forces chief, was among four high-ranking officials targeted for assassination by suspects linked to a series of street attacks in Jakarta soon after Mr Joko's victory was made official in May. Mr Joko beat his challenger Prabowo Subianto, a former army general, in the April polls.

The police have also blamed militant groups for the riots on May 21 and May 22 that resulted in at least eight deaths and hundreds of injuries.