Second trial over 25 charges against Najib set for next month

KUALA LUMPUR • A second trial covering 25 criminal charges against former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is set to begin on May 14.

The case, which includes money-laundering charges relating to RM2.28 billion (S$755 million) linked to troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), will take place over 14 days until June, reported national news agency Bernama.

The dates were set by the High Court yesterday to avoid clashing with another trial in which Najib is charged with corruption and money laundering relating to RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

The SRC International case began on Wednesday and will resume on April 15.

Yesterday, Malaysia's Federal Court said it will deliver its decision on Najib's appeals in his SRC International case next Wednesday.

The appeals largely relate to procedural matters for the trial - for a gag order to prevent the media and public from discussing the case, to request for additional documents and to oppose the Attorney-General's move to withdraw a certificate transferring seven charges from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

The prosecution had also appealed on one issue - to withhold producing a letter of appointment for its ad hoc prosecutor, Mr Sulaiman Abdullah.

All four appeals were heard by a seven-judge panel over Thursday and yesterday.

"We will deliver the decision. See you at 11am on April 10," said Chief Justice Richard Malanjum, the panel chair, yesterday.

Najib faces a total of 42 charges of corruption and money laundering linked to 1MDB. Investigators allege that up to US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) had made its way into the former leader's personal bank accounts from 1MDB.

Najib has consistently denied wrongdoing and says the charges against him are politically motivated.

Trinna Leong