Second-born son of Brunei Sultan dies at age 38

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN • A son of the Sultan of Brunei, Prince 'Abdul 'Azim, died yesterday. He was 38.

News of the death was reported by the country's state broadcaster Radio Television Brunei in an official announcement and also by the Borneo Bulletin newspaper.

The announcement said: "Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah's son Prince Haji 'Abdul 'Azim passed away on the 17th of Rabi-ul-awal at 10.08am. The funeral will take place during Asr prayers this evening."

The cause of his death was not stated.

The fourth-in-line to succeed the throne of Brunei, Prince 'Abdul 'Azim was the second-born son of the Sultan.

According to news reports, a source from Brunei said the prince had been in hospital for a while. The source added that the country is now in a seven-day mourning period.

The instructions sent out to citizens, according to local reports, read: "Muslim women are required to wear white tudung or headscarves, and non-Muslims are required to wear a white armband measuring three inches (7.6cm) wide."

On Twitter, many people shared their grief and condolences on hearing the news.

Born in Bandar Seri Begawan on July 29, 1982, Prince 'Abdul 'Azim studied at International School Brunei, Singapore's Raffles Institution and Oxford Brookes University.

According to the Borneo Bulletin, the late prince was laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum in the capital yesterday.

