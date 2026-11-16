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Search under way for man, 74, who went missing while windsurfing off Tanjung Bungah in Penang

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call from a member of the public about the incident at 7.42pm on Nov 15.

GEORGE TOWN – An elderly man has been reported missing while windsurfing in the waters off Tanjung Bungah, near a swimming club on Jalan Tanjung Tokong on the night of Nov 15 .

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Fire and Rescue Operations Division assistant director John Sagun Francis said the victim has been identified as Dr Khaw Chun Sein, aged 74.

He said the department received an emergency call from a member of the public about the incident at 7.42pm.

A five-member team from the Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Station was then dispatched to the location.

“The team is carrying out a search and rescue operation using surface searching at the scene. A Fire Control Post has also been set up to coordinate the operation. So far, the victim has not been found,” he said in a statement on Nov 15 .

John said the operation is still ongoing, with assistance from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the Royal Malaysia Police.

He added that updates will be provided from time to time. BERNAMA