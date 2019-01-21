Search on after car plunges off bridge

GEORGE TOWN • A search and rescue operation was underway yesterday after a car plunged off the Penang Bridge and into the sea, following a collision with another car on the bridge linking Penang Island with mainland Malaysia.

The accident occurred early yesterday morning along the KM4 on the mainland-bound side of the 13.5km bridge, Malaysia's official news agency Bernama reported.

The Perai Fire and Rescue department located on the mainland side of Penang was alerted to the accident at 2.35am.

"Rescuers found a car badly damaged but its driver only lightly injured. We have not been able to ascertain the status of occupants in the other vehicle," Bernama reported the Perai Fire and Rescue chief Azlan Hassan as saying.

A search and rescue operation involving the Marine police was underway, he said.

Bernama cited one witness, who was fishing from one of the pillars of the bridge with a friend at the time of the accident, as saying he saw the car plunging into the sea but could not locate the victims afterwards as it was too dark.

"We saw the car falling into the sea but everything happened so fast and it was dark. We shone our torchlights where it fell but did not see anyone," the agency quoted the witness known as Azrul, who is in his 30s, as saying.

Mr Azrul said he and his friend then alerted the marine police personnel who were patrolling the area.