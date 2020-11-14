Search for victims after floods around Manila

MANILA • Police and soldiers in the Philippines joined a search yesterday for missing people after Typhoon Vamco killed at least 42 people, as residents returned to devastated homes following the worst flooding in years in Manila and nearby provinces.

Vamco, the 21st and most deadly cyclone to hit the country this year, tore through the main island of Luzon late on Wednesday and early Thursday, just as the country was reeling from Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, which killed 25 people and flattened thousands of homes.

Tens of thousands of homes were engulfed by the floods and as the waters receded in areas such as Marikina, a suburb east of Manila, homes covered in debris and caked in mud emerged.

"All the houses here were submerged in mud and in water," Mr Mike Rusio, 51, told Reuters as he scooped buckets full of mud from his two-storey home.

Heavy equipment was being brought in to clear furniture debris, rubbish and cars blocking roads.

Data published by the police showed that 42 people had died, 43 were injured and 20 were still missing. Successive typhoons - eight in the past two months - add to the challenges on a government battling community coronavirus infections and an economic recession.

The disaster agency said nearly 75,000 people were still packed into evacuation centres, some without proper separation between families and many evacuees not wearing masks.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said makeshift shelters increased the risk of Covid-19 transmission, alongside leptospirosis and diarrhoea. The Philippines has the second-highest number of Covid-19 infections and casualties in South-east Asia behind Indonesia.

About 450,000 households in and around Manila remain without power and virtual classes and government work are still suspended in Luzon, home to half of the Philippines' 108 million population.

Vamco is approaching central Vietnam, where devastating floods and mudslides since early last month have killed at least 160 people. It is expected to make landfall today.

