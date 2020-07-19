Scuffles break out at Bangkok protest

A protester holding up a sign during a rally in Bangkok yesterday. Thousands of protesters were demanding the resignation of the government, in defiance of the Covid-19 restrictions on large gatherings in one of the largest demonstrations since a 2014 army coup in Thailand. Scuffles broke out as thousands of mainly young and black-clad Thai protesters converged at Bangkok's Democracy Monument, in the city's rowdiest anti-government protest in years. The crowd waved placards denouncing the administration of former army chief Prayut Chan-o-cha and called for the abolition of Thailand's strict royal defamation law.