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Scoot retimes flights between Singapore and Indonesia, increases capacity on some flights

Budget carrier Scoot retimed six flights between Singapore and Indonesia.

SINGAPORE – Budget carrier Scoot has retimed flights between Singapore and Indonesia on Sept 8, and has also increased capacity on some flights departing on Sept 9 .

Flights departing and arriving in Indonesia are being impacted by volcanic activity, caused by eruptions of Mount Anak Krakatau , which started on Sept 4.

In its advisory on Sept 8 , the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines said it retimed six Sept 8 flights between Singapore and Jakarta as well as Kertajati.

The following are the retimed flights between Singapore and Jakarta (all times local):

TR274 , originally scheduled to depart Singapore at 6.50am , will now depart at 1pm .

TR276 , originally scheduled to depart Singapore at 9am , will now depart at 3pm .

TR275 , originally scheduled to depart Jakarta at 9.35am , will now depart at 3.45pm .

TR277 , originally scheduled to depart Jakarta at 11.55am , will now depart at 5.55pm .

Meanwhile, the retimed flights between Singapore and Kertajati are as follows (all times local):

TR298 , originally scheduled to depart Singapore at 4.55am , will now depart at 11am .

TR299 , originally scheduled to depart Kertajati at 7.35am , will now depart at 1.40pm .

Kertajati is located in the Majalengka regency in West Java , about 180km away from Jakarta.

In its advisory, Scoot also said it has increased capacity on some flights to and from Jakarta on Sept 9 .

All other flights are operating as scheduled.

The airline said it has reached out to affected customers to inform them of the changes to their flights.

Affected customers may rebook alternative Scoot flights between Singapore and Indonesia. Those who decide not to proceed with their travel plans may also request a full refund.

Customers who need help with rebooking may also contact Scoot at the designated hotline numbers based on the city they are calling from.

For bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline directly for help.

“Scoot apologises for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority,” said the airline.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our flight schedule as necessary.”

Earlier on Sept 8, Singapore Airlines said it retimed six flights and added eight relief flights between Singapore and Jakarta.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on Sept 7, Scoot said that two flights operating between Singapore and Yogyakarta were upgauged , or moved to a higher-capacity aircraft, and relief flights were mounted.

The flights are TR5240, which departed Singapore for Semarang at 3pm that day, and TR5241, which departed Semarang for Singapore at 5.10pm.

Eight airports, including Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, halted operations over the weekend after ash was detected in their airspace, disrupting nearly 3,000 flights and leaving more than 340,000 passengers stranded.

However, early on Sept 8, Indonesia’s transport ministry said the Jakarta airport and four others near the city or around the island of Java are operating again.