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Scientists in Malaysia discover gecko species unknown to science in Sabah

The small lizard was confirmed as a new species following detailed genetic and morphological investigations by researchers from Universiti Malaysia Sabah.

KOTA KINABALU – A new gecko species has been discovered in Sabah’s Crocker Range in Malaysia, living on the walls and eaves of buildings at Gunung Alab.

Formally named Lepidodactylus crockerensis (the Crocker Range Mourning Gecko), the small lizard was confirmed as a new species following detailed genetic and morphological investigations by researchers from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

The discovery team was led by herpetologist Evan Quah from the Institute for Tropical Biology and Conservation (ITBC-UMS), alongside Aderina Dukit (Monash University), Fred Tuh (Sabah Parks), and L. Lee Grismer (La Sierra University).

Their findings were published on Sept 22 in the international taxonomic journal Zootaxa.

On Aug 23, 2025, Quah collected the holotype – the reference specimen for the species – at the old Rhododendron Hut in Crocker Range Park, at an elevation of 1,909m above sea level.

Researchers spotted the nocturnal geckos during cool, misty conditions between 14 deg C and 16 deg C. The lizards were observed hunting insects attracted to artificial lights along the building’s exterior.

At first glance, Lepidodactylus crockerensis closely resembles Lepidodactylus ranauensis, another Bornean endemic species found on nearby Mount Kinabalu. However, genetic analysis revealed that the Gunung Alab population forms a distinct evolutionary lineage.

“The new species differs genetically from L. ranauensis and shows statistically significant differences in morphology and scalation,” the UMS researchers noted, pointing out that the two species inhabit separate mountain ranges roughly 36km apart, isolated by unsuitable lowland terrain.

This finding marks Lepidodactylus crockerensis as only the third species of its genus recorded in Borneo.

For scientists, the discovery underscores how isolated montane environments in Borneo drive unique evolutionary paths.

“Even in locations that are relatively well-studied, there are species that have lived alongside us for generations that have not yet been formally recognised,” said Quah.

“We now have a responsibility to better understand and conserve this gecko and the vulnerable ecosystem it occupies.”

UMS vice-chancellor Kasim Mansor highlighted the global significance of the finding for the university and the state.

“This is more than the discovery of a new species – it is new knowledge from Sabah that becomes part of the world’s scientific record,” Kasim said.

“Borneo is globally recognised for its biodiversity, but discoveries like Lepidodactylus crockerensis remind us that there are still chapters of natural history waiting to be written.”

Echoing this sentiment, ITBC director Fiffy Hanisdah Saikim emphasised the urgency of ongoing field research.

“Somewhere in our forests, mountains, rivers, and soils, there are species that still have no scientific name. The challenge is whether we can discover, understand, and protect them in time.”

Currently, Lepidodactylus crockerensis is officially known only from the vicinity of the Gunung Alab substation.

While researchers suspect it may inhabit other high-elevation areas nearby, further field surveys are required to determine its full distribution, population size, and ecological needs. T HE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK