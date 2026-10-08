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Schools in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Selangor to close on Oct 9 due to haze

Melaka’s Taming Sari Tower and its surroundings shrouded in haze as the Air Pollutant Index hit an unhealthy level of 175 in the city on Oct 8.

KUALA LUMPUR – All schools and educational institutions in Negeri Sembilan under the Education Ministry will close starting Oct 9 following a decline in air quality across the Malaysian state.

The news was followed shortly after by announcements that all schools under the ministry in Malacca and all schools and institutions under the ministry in Selangor have been ordered to close on Oct 9 due to the worsening haze situation.

The closure in Negeri Sembilan comes after Air Pollutant Index (API) readings peaked at unhealthy levels in three major monitoring districts – Seremban, Port Dickson, and Nilai – as at 5pm on Oct 8.

In a statement, the state Education Department said that to prevent disruptions to the academic calendar, it has ordered all affected schools to immediately transition to home-based teaching and learning (PdPR).

“Affected educational institutions must implement PdPR to ensure the continuity of student learning,” it said.

It said that following a directive from the Education Ministry, the flexibility to work from home has also been extended to teachers and administrative support staff for the duration of the closure.

The department said it will continue to monitoring the API levels and coordinate closely with federal directives issued by the ministry.

It also advised parents and guardians to stay vigilant, to monitor official air quality updates, and cooperate fully to safeguard their children’s health.

“The safety, health, and welfare of our students and the entire education community remain our absolute priority,” it said.

Selangor education director Wan Nor Ashikin Abu Kassim requested parents and guardians “to follow updates and official announcements... particularly regarding the reopening dates for schools and educational institutions”.

Melaka education, higher education and religious affairs committee chairman Rahmad Mariman said the closure was necessary to safeguard the health, safety and well-being of pupils, teachers and other members of the school community.

Earlier, the Education Ministry said schools and educational institutions will be required to close if API readings exceed 180 or remain above 150 for three consecutive days.

Its director-general Mohd Azam Ahmad said in a statement on Oct 8 that officials had heeded the Malaysian King’s call.

Sultan Ibrahim had advised that schools in affected areas be closed, particularly where API readings remain between 150 and 180 for prolonged periods.

As for Johor, all schools are closed on Oct 8 and 9 due to the worsening haze and deteriorating air quality across the state. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK