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Schools in Melaka, parts of Perak and KL to reopen on Oct 12 as air quality improves

The Kuala Lumpur Education Department announced that while schools in Keramat and Sentul would reopen on Oct 12, schools in Bangsar and Pudu would remain closed.

PETALING JAYA – All educational institutions under Malaysia’s Education Ministry in Melaka will reopen Oct 12 after the Air Pollutant Index (API) recorded moderate readings below 100 on Oct 11 .

State education, higher education and religious affairs committee chairman Rahmad Mariman said the decision took into account the latest air quality developments and prioritised the education, safety and well-being of students, teachers and all members of educational institutions.

“Accordingly, administrators of educational institutions are urged to take appropriate measures to ensure the smooth operation of their respective institutions and to comply with current directives and guidelines set by the Education Ministry and the relevant authorities.

“Parents and guardians are also advised to continue monitoring their children’s health and to seek treatment if they experience symptoms related to air pollution,” he said in a statement here on Oct 11.

He said any changes to operating directives would be communicated through the official channels of the Melaka Education Department (JPN).

Based on data from the Malaysian Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS), Melaka recorded moderate Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 2pm Sunday at Alor Gajah (91), Bukit Rambai (94) and Bandaraya Melaka (96).

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur Education Department announced that while schools in Keramat and Sentul would reopen on Oct 12 , schools in Bangsar and Pudu would remain closed. As at 3pm on Oct 11 , the monitoring station in Cheras was the only one in Kuala Lumpur to record an unhealthy API of 139.

In Perak, all Education Ministry institutions under the Kinta Utara, Kinta Selatan and Kuala Kangsar district education offices, which were closed on Oct 9, will operate as usual on Oct 12 .

State education, higher education, youth and sports committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said the API readings at all monitoring stations in the state were at controlled levels below 150 as at 2pm on Oct 11 .

“I see that the weather today is better than it was over the past two or three days, and we hope it will continue to improve and not affect children’s learning at school,” he said after launching the 2026 Bendang Siam Taiping Madani Adopted Village Programme (KAMBEST) at Kampung Batu 8, Bendang Siam here on Oct 11 .

Khairudin also urged all parties not to spread false information on school closures in the state, as all official information would be issued by the state Education Department.

“There have also been false announcements claiming schools are closed, when this is not official. All information must come from the state Education Department, which will make decisions after receiving API readings from the Environment Department,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perak education director Zulkafli Mohamed Mokhtar said in a statement on Oct 11 that the safety, health and welfare of pupils and the entire education community must continue to be prioritised.

He said all district education offices must ensure that the information is conveyed to all schools and education institutions under their administration for further action.

“Parents and guardians are advised to refer to Perak Education Department’s official channels for the latest information on school operations and any changes in instructions due to haze conditions,” he said.

On Oct 9, Zulkafli was reported as saying that all Education Ministry institutions in the affected areas were closed with immediate effect after the API reading at the Tasek Ipoh monitoring station reached 180.

He said schools were required to implement home-based teaching and learning to ensure the continuity of pupils’ education, taking into account their capability, access and needs, as well as teachers’ readiness. BERNAMA