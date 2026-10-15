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Schools in KL, Selangor to operate on Oct 16, but outdoor activities suspended due to haze

Parents or guardians who are concerned about their children’s health due to the haze may choose not to send them to school, but must inform the school of their children’s absence.

PETALING JAYA – All schools in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will operate as usual on Oct 16, the education departments in both places have announced.

However, all outdoor activities remain suspended.

The departments said students attending school are encouraged to wear face masks as a precaution amid the current haze.

“Parents or guardians who are concerned about their children’s health due to the haze may choose not to send them to school. However, they must inform the school of their children’s absence,” they said on Oct 15.

The departments also said they prioritise the safety, health and well-being of students and school staff.

“All parties are urged to stay updated on current developments and adhere to the authorities’ advice regarding the haze situation,” the KL education department said, adding that further updates will be communicated through the Malaysian Education Ministry’s and the education department’s official channels. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK