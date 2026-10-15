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Schools in KL, Selangor to operate on Oct 16, but outdoor activities suspended due to haze

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Parents or guardians who are concerned about their children’s health due to the haze may choose not to send them to school, but must inform the school of their children’s absence.

Parents or guardians who are concerned about their children’s health due to the haze may choose not to send them to school, but must inform the school of their children’s absence.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Kuala Lumpur schools will operate as usual on Oct 16, the Education Department said, but all outdoor activities are suspended because of haze.
  • Students are urged to wear face masks as a precaution, while worried parents may keep children at home if they inform the school.
  • The department said safety comes first and promised more updates through the Education Ministry and its official channels.

AI generated

PETALING JAYA – All schools in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will operate as usual on Oct 16, the education departments in both places have announced.

However, all outdoor activities remain suspended.

The departments said students attending school are encouraged to wear face masks as a precaution amid the current haze.

“Parents or guardians who are concerned about their children’s health due to the haze may choose not to send them to school. However, they must inform the school of their children’s absence,” they said on Oct 15.

The departments also said they prioritise the safety, health and well-being of students and school staff.

“All parties are urged to stay updated on current developments and adhere to the authorities’ advice regarding the haze situation,” the KL education department said, adding that further updates will be communicated through the Malaysian Education Ministry’s and the education department’s official channels. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Haze in Malaysia: Schools in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang to reopen on Oct 15
Haze in Malaysia: Johor worst hit as air quality in 22 areas nationwide record unhealthy levels
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