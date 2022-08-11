Scandal in Malaysia's defence deal may hurt Umno at the polls

Early election hopes likely affected as party bigwigs are in firing line for signing off on deal

A multibillion-dollar scandal over long-delayed naval vessels has not just ignited a blame game in Malaysia's Parliament, it now threatens ruling party Umno's hopes of holding an early election this year and winning it.

Six littoral combat ships (LCS) were commissioned in 2011, without open tender, to be built by Boustead Naval Shipyard (BNS) and delivered from 2019.

So far, RM6 billion (S$1.86 billion) of the RM9 billion cost has been paid out, with little to show for it. Not even the designs for these vessels have been completed.

Since these facts were revealed last week by the bipartisan Public Accounts Committee (PAC), there have been growing calls to institute criminal proceedings and set up a royal commission of inquiry into the troubled deal.

Senior Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has said the first of these ships is now scheduled to be ready "in one or two years".

He, as well as other Umno bigwigs who have helmed the defence portfolio, such as former premier Najib Razak and party president Zahid Hamidi, are in the firing line for signing off on the deal and its payments.

The fallout could shake up Umno's hierarchy and even plans to call national polls in November ahead of the September 2023 deadline.

"It depends how it is played out in the next few weeks but yes, a delay is possible as the people implicated are the same ones calling for an earlier general election," BowerGroupAsia political analyst Adib Zalkapli said.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is already struggling with runaway inflation, especially on food staples. Another scandal stemming from his party's six-decade rule as head of the Barisan Nasional alliance could dash hopes of it returning triumphant, after its stunning defeat in the 2018 polls to Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Yesterday, he announced that the Cabinet had called on the anti-graft commission to expedite investigations and declassify reports released in 2019 on the LCS project's governance and procurement, as well as a forensic audit, pending agreement by the attorney-general and auditor-general.

The Straits Times has learnt that these reports detail controversial decisions made by Najib and Zahid.

Shipbuilder BNS is a subsidiary of LTAT, the armed forces pension fund. BNS had to fend off attempts to wind it up in recent years, and a government-commissioned independent study in 2019 seen by ST found the company to be insolvent.

Project hit by multiple delays

Malaysia's navy was set to receive the first of six new littoral combat ships in 2019, but construction is behind schedule. Here is a timeline of the project:

NOVEMBER 2007

Boustead Naval Shipyard (BNS) requests the government's Economic Planning Unit (EPU) to approve the building of six littoral combat ships (LCS), citing a discussion with then Defence Minister Najib Razak. EPU says it has no objection in principle.

2008-2009

BNS sends several letters to Najib, who during this time becomes prime minister and finance minister, asking him to support the deal.

JULY 2010

BNS writes to Defence Minister Zahid Hamidi requesting a letter of intent (LOI) for the ships because it needs to utilise its capacity.

OCTOBER 2010

Defence Ministry (Mindef) issues the LOI.

MAY 2011

Ministry of Finance (MOF) agrees in principle to the deal.

JULY 2011 Zahid switches the design from Sigma to Gowind as recommended by BNS. BNS immediately issues an LOI to vendor DCNS.

AUGUST-SEPTEMBER 2011

Navy chief Abdul Aziz Jaafar insists on the Sigma design in letters to Mindef and PM Najib, but is ignored.

DECEMBER 2011

MOF issues a letter of acceptance to BNS with a ceiling price of RM9 billion.

2011-2013

BNS tries to increase the ceiling price to over RM10 billion. EPU suggests reducing the scope to five ships, but the navy rejects this as it is short of vessels.

OCTOBER 2013

The project starts even before a contract is inked.

JULY 2014

The contract is inked with RM9.128 billion allocated for a 10-year deal ending 2023. The first ship is to be delivered in April 2019.

MARCH 2016

The keel is laid for the first LCS, marking the formal start of construction. Production drawings are yet to be completed.

MAY 2018

Barisan Nasional loses the general election. Pakatan Harapan (PH) investigates various government deals, including the LCS project.

MAY 2019

Despite RM6 billion already paid up, the project is two years behind schedule. BNS misses the deadline for the first LCS delivery.

JULY 2019

BNS requests an additional RM1.4 billion, with the first vessel now only expected in February 2022.

SEPTEMBER 2019

PH freezes the project to consider whether to rescue or terminate it.

FEBRUARY 2020

PH is toppled by defections. Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is appointed defence minister.

MAY 2021

Mr Ismail announces the project will proceed.

AUGUST 2022

The Public Accounts Committee tables a report revealing that up to RM1.4 billion (S$433.5 million) paid to BNS had been diverted for other purposes. Senior Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein estimates that the first ship will now be ready in a year or two.

Finger-pointing over the stealth frigates has been rife.

Najib has responded by blaming PH for stalling the deal's progress. "You delayed, postponed and froze the project. Then you ask why the ships are not ready in 2022 and blame Najib?" he said.

But former deputy defence minister Liew Chin Tong, from PH's Democratic Action Party, said that "after deep study and investigation, (then premier) Mahathir Mohamad agreed with Mindef (Ministry of Defence) in February 2020 to propose to Cabinet that we rescue the ailing project and bring the culprits to court".

"It is curious that after PH was toppled the same month, there is only an announcement that the project will resume, but with no concrete plan after 30 months," he said.

Zahid has denied responsibility despite heading Mindef from 2009 to 2013, when letters of intent and award were handed to BNS.

Najib was prime minister and finance minister from 2009 to 2018. By 2018, the project was 30 per cent behind schedule.

According to testimony given to PAC, BNS appointed Contraves Advanced Devices (CAD), a subsidiary of BNS' parent company Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation (BHIC), to deliver parts of the contract.

These works were in turn sub-contracted to French naval defence firm DCNS for just a third of their contract value.

BHIC chief executive Sharifuddin Zaini told the PAC that instead of BNS purchasing directly from manufacturers, "once it went to CAD, the price would rise to three or fourfold for no reason".

Meanwhile, BNS auditor Alliance IFA said then LTAT chief executive Che Lodin Kamaruddin handed "absolute power" over CAD, including control of its bank accounts, to German partner Rheinmetall, which had only a 49 per cent stake in CAD.

This arrangement would have allowed CAD to withdraw funds purportedly for expenses, said Alliance IFA executive director Prabhat Kumar, adding that "we suspect that the profit declared by CAD was much lower than what has been earned".

It also appears that Malaysia's navy had little say in the matter.

ST saw a July 2010 correspondence from BNS to then Defence Minister Zahid seeking a letter of intent (LOI) for the LCS deal.

BNS said it needed to fill its dwindling order books and had planned for the vessels for "the past two years", dating back to when Najib was defence minister. The LOI was issued in October the same year.

According to the PAC report, Najib was finance minister when the Treasury signed off on changes to the Gowind-class design agreed to by Zahid despite the navy selecting the Sigma-class design.

"Something is gravely wrong," Admiral Abdul Aziz Jaafar told the committee. He said when he was navy chief, he had sent at least 10 letters expressing his dissatisfaction and warning Mindef, the Treasury and Najib about BNS' role.

"It was strange that the procurement was done by the government on behalf of the navy, but full control was handed to BNS ...

"It clearly shows deception, manipulation... sort of saying we have been cheated."

