Scandal in Malaysia's defence deal may hurt Umno at the polls

A multibillion-dollar scandal over long-delayed naval vessels has not just ignited a blame game in Malaysia's Parliament, it now threatens ruling party Umno's hopes of holding an early election this year and winning it.

Six littoral combat ships (LCS) were commissioned in 2011, without open tender, to be built by Boustead Naval Shipyard (BNS) and delivered from 2019.

So far, RM6 billion (S$1.86 billion) of the RM9 billion cost has been paid out, with little to show for it. Not even the designs for these vessels have been completed.

Since these facts were revealed last week by the bipartisan Public Accounts Committee (PAC), there have been growing calls to institute criminal proceedings and set up a royal commission of inquiry into the troubled deal.

Senior Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has said the first of these ships is now scheduled to be ready "in one or two years".

He, as well as other Umno bigwigs who have helmed the defence portfolio, such as former premier Najib Razak and party president Zahid Hamidi, are in the firing line for signing off on the deal and its payments.

The fallout could shake up Umno's hierarchy and even plans to call national polls in November ahead of the September 2023 deadline.

"It depends how it is played out in the next few weeks but yes, a delay is possible as the people implicated are the same ones calling for an earlier general election," BowerGroupAsia political analyst Adib Zalkapli said.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is already struggling with runaway inflation, especially on food staples. Another scandal stemming from his party's six-decade rule as head of the Barisan Nasional alliance could dash hopes of it returning triumphant, after its stunning defeat in the 2018 polls to Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Yesterday, he announced that the Cabinet had called on the anti-graft commission to expedite investigations and declassify reports released in 2019 on the LCS project's governance and procurement, as well as a forensic audit, pending agreement by the attorney-general and auditor-general.

The Straits Times has learnt that these reports detail controversial decisions made by Najib and Zahid.

Shipbuilder BNS is a subsidiary of LTAT, the armed forces pension fund. BNS had to fend off attempts to wind it up in recent years, and a government-commissioned independent study in 2019 seen by ST found the company to be insolvent.