Scandal in Malaysia's defence deal may hurt Umno at the polls

A multibillion-dollar scandal over long-delayed naval vessels has not just ignited a blame game in Malaysia's Parliament, it now threatens ruling party Umno's hopes of holding an early election this year and winning it.
Six littoral combat ships (LCS) were commissioned in 2011, without open tender, to be built by Boustead Naval Shipyard (BNS) and delivered from 2019.
So far, RM6 billion (S$1.86 billion) of the RM9 billion cost has been paid out, with little to show for it. Not even the designs for these vessels have been completed.
Since these facts were revealed last week by the bipartisan Public Accounts Committee (PAC), there have been growing calls to institute criminal proceedings and set up a royal commission of inquiry into the troubled deal.
Senior Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has said the first of these ships is now scheduled to be ready "in one or two years".
He, as well as other Umno bigwigs who have helmed the defence portfolio, such as former premier Najib Razak and party president Zahid Hamidi, are in the firing line for signing off on the deal and its payments.
The fallout could shake up Umno's hierarchy and even plans to call national polls in November ahead of the September 2023 deadline.
"It depends how it is played out in the next few weeks but yes, a delay is possible as the people implicated are the same ones calling for an earlier general election," BowerGroupAsia political analyst Adib Zalkapli said.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is already struggling with runaway inflation, especially on food staples. Another scandal stemming from his party's six-decade rule as head of the Barisan Nasional alliance could dash hopes of it returning triumphant, after its stunning defeat in the 2018 polls to Pakatan Harapan (PH).
Yesterday, he announced that the Cabinet had called on the anti-graft commission to expedite investigations and declassify reports released in 2019 on the LCS project's governance and procurement, as well as a forensic audit, pending agreement by the attorney-general and auditor-general.
The Straits Times has learnt that these reports detail controversial decisions made by Najib and Zahid.
Shipbuilder BNS is a subsidiary of LTAT, the armed forces pension fund. BNS had to fend off attempts to wind it up in recent years, and a government-commissioned independent study in 2019 seen by ST found the company to be insolvent.
Finger-pointing over the stealth frigates has been rife.
Najib has responded by blaming PH for stalling the deal's progress. "You delayed, postponed and froze the project. Then you ask why the ships are not ready in 2022 and blame Najib?" he said.
But former deputy defence minister Liew Chin Tong, from PH's Democratic Action Party, said that "after deep study and investigation, (then premier) Mahathir Mohamad agreed with Mindef (Ministry of Defence) in February 2020 to propose to Cabinet that we rescue the ailing project and bring the culprits to court".
"It is curious that after PH was toppled the same month, there is only an announcement that the project will resume, but with no concrete plan after 30 months," he said.
Zahid has denied responsibility despite heading Mindef from 2009 to 2013, when letters of intent and award were handed to BNS.
Najib was prime minister and finance minister from 2009 to 2018. By 2018, the project was 30 per cent behind schedule.
According to testimony given to PAC, BNS appointed Contraves Advanced Devices (CAD), a subsidiary of BNS' parent company Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation (BHIC), to deliver parts of the contract.
These works were in turn sub-contracted to French naval defence firm DCNS for just a third of their contract value.
BHIC chief executive Sharifuddin Zaini told the PAC that instead of BNS purchasing directly from manufacturers, "once it went to CAD, the price would rise to three or fourfold for no reason".
Meanwhile, BNS auditor Alliance IFA said then LTAT chief executive Che Lodin Kamaruddin handed "absolute power" over CAD, including control of its bank accounts, to German partner Rheinmetall, which had only a 49 per cent stake in CAD.
This arrangement would have allowed CAD to withdraw funds purportedly for expenses, said Alliance IFA executive director Prabhat Kumar, adding that "we suspect that the profit declared by CAD was much lower than what has been earned".
It also appears that Malaysia's navy had little say in the matter.
ST saw a July 2010 correspondence from BNS to then Defence Minister Zahid seeking a letter of intent (LOI) for the LCS deal.
BNS said it needed to fill its dwindling order books and had planned for the vessels for "the past two years", dating back to when Najib was defence minister. The LOI was issued in October the same year.
According to the PAC report, Najib was finance minister when the Treasury signed off on changes to the Gowind-class design agreed to by Zahid despite the navy selecting the Sigma-class design.
"Something is gravely wrong," Admiral Abdul Aziz Jaafar told the committee. He said when he was navy chief, he had sent at least 10 letters expressing his dissatisfaction and warning Mindef, the Treasury and Najib about BNS' role.
"It was strange that the procurement was done by the government on behalf of the navy, but full control was handed to BNS ...
"It clearly shows deception, manipulation... sort of saying we have been cheated."