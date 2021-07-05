Scams, profiteers plague Philippines' vaccine roll-out

Scams are bedevilling the Philippines' national vaccine roll-out, with doses and even slots for inoculation against Covid-19 being sold on the side by profiteers.

Last week, a nurse and two others were arrested while trying to sell 300 doses of the Sinovac vaccine for one million pesos (S$27,400). The buyers were mostly Chinese migrant workers, said Mr Ross Jonathan Galicia, a task force head at the National Bureau of Investigation.

The three suspects were said to be part of a larger group carrying out the vaccines-for-sale scam.

Covid-19 jabs are free under the national programme.

Mr Carlito Galvez, the Philippines' "vaccine czar", said in a statement on Saturday: "This type of unscrupulous activity not only hampers the efficient and effective roll-out of our national vaccination programme, but also puts our countrymen in danger with the selling and eventual use of unverified vaccines."

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said the vaccines that the trio were trying to sell did not come from the city's vaccine allocation. The Manila hospital where the nurse worked said he was never part of its inoculation team or had anything to do with its vaccine distribution.

Agents were tracing how the suspects had managed to get hold of the vaccines, said Mr Galvez.

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration is also reviewing the lot numbers and batch codes of vaccine doses being shipped to the country to make sure the vaccines are ending up where they are supposed to.

The Philippines has been trying to speed up its vaccine roll-out to head off an outbreak of the Delta variant. So far, only 11 million out of more than 100 million Filipinos have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 jab.