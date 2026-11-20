Letter from Kemaman
Saving Malaysia’s forgotten seagrass meadows
- Malaysia’s seagrass meadows are vital for dugongs, fish nurseries, coastal protection and carbon storage, but they are badly damaged by human activity and have little legal protection.
- Malaysia has not mapped its seagrass meadows, but globally seagrass is depleting at about 7% a year.
- Organisations like PETRONAS are starting seagrass mapping efforts, testing transplant methods, and working with communities in Terengganu to turn bystanders into advocates.
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KEMAMAN – Most of us had water shoes on, but we might as well have been barefoot, as the squelchy rich soil sucked on our legs as we trudged towards the seagrass meadow.
As numerous hermit crabs, snails and tiny fish scuttled away, we finally reached Telaga Simpul, a sheltered coastal bay and seagrass habitat that sits at the mouth of the Kemaman river, in the state of Terengganu.