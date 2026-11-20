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Children from the Kuala Kemaman village at the Telaga Simpul seagrass meadow on Sept 15.

KEMAMAN – Most of us had water shoes on, but we might as well have been barefoot, as the squelchy rich soil sucked on our legs as we trudged towards the seagrass meadow.

As numerous hermit crabs, snails and tiny fish scuttled away, we finally reached Telaga Simpul, a sheltered coastal bay and seagrass habitat that sits at the mouth of the Kemaman river, in the state of Terengganu.