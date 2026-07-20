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Sarawak’s new airline AirBorneo to fly to Singapore from July 22

The newly launched AirBorneo is scheduled to add the Kuching-Singapore route on July 22, with other international stops already planned out.

SEPANG – Direct flights between Sarawak and Singapore, priced below RM400 (S$126), will soon be available through the newly launched AirBorneo, said Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg.

In a press conference at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal One, the Premier said the airline is scheduled to add the route on July 22 in conjunction with Hari Sarawak (Sarawak Day), with other international stops already planned out.

“God willing, on July 22, we will be flying for the first time from Kuching to Singapore.

“And perhaps not too long after that, AirBorneo will fly to Jakarta. We already have the allocation at the airport there,” he said when launching the airline’s inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching on July 20.

He added that AirBorneo would keep fares as controlled as possible despite fluctuations in global jet fuel prices as it operates on a “different business model”.

“We treat this airline as an air bridge. There will be some government contribution for fixed costs, but operating costs will be on a commercial basis.

“There are a lot of investments coming into Sarawak, mainly in green energy and the semiconductor industries, and there must be a bridge for the corporate sector to fly in and out of the state.

“In other words, (AirBorneo’s) business model is different from others. It is the ‘Sarawak model’ which we will treat as an investment to grow and strengthen our economic activities,” he explained.

Abang Johari also said the state is looking at Dubai as an example for its long-term plans to become an aviation hub within and beyond the region.

“Dubai in the 70s was only a transit point, unlike the Dubai of today.

“Then, they created the Emirates (airline) and offered very competitive fares. ‘Cross subsidies’ between Emirates and the government allowed Dubai to expand.

“Maybe we can do the same thing,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK