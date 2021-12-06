Sarawak vote: Many firsts, but analysts don't expect big shocks

Campaigning gets under way in Sarawak today for elections in Malaysia's biggest and oldest state legislature that could have larger ramifications for the fluid national political landscape.

Sarawak has 82 seats in its state assembly, the biggest in Malaysia, and a crowded electoral field is expected, with multi-cornered contests in most seats.

The election could have consequences for the leadership of opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan (PH), whose electoral performance has been on the wane since its shock win at the 2018 national polls.

It could also signal the emergence of more regional parties in coalitions in Borneo, with Malaysia on the cusp of amending its Constitution to elevate the status of Sabah and Sarawak within the federation, and give more autonomy to both states.

Sarawak has 31 seats in the 222-seat Malaysian Parliament, the most of any state.

This will be the first state election that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the incumbent state government, will contest under its own banner and a new logo, after leaving the federal Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition and rebranding as an independent regional coalition.

The four local parties in GPS, which held 67 seats in the assembly before it was dissolved last month, will contest all seats.

Its regional approach will be matched by opposition party Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), a two-year-old party contesting polls for the first time and which already has several key former state and federal leaders on its roster.

PSB secretary-general George Lo told The Straits Times that his party believes Sarawakians would rather support a Sarawak-based party than PH, a collection of peninsula-based parties with a presence in Sarawak.

PSB is contesting 70 seats in the election, making it the single party with the most candidates.

But analysts believe the GPS coalition will win handsomely, strengthened by its incumbency, a possible low voter turnout due to Covid-19 protocols, and the potential vote splitting among the opposition in multi-cornered fights.

Still licking its wounds from its defeat at the recently concluded Melaka polls, PH, led by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, is likely to contest just over half the seats on offer, with his own party Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) contesting 27 seats, and PH partner Democratic Action Party (DAP) 26.

GPS, for its part, has largely managed to steer clear of complications that would have split its votes, with BN and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, GPS' two partners in the federal government, opting to sit out the Sarawak polls.

But "GPS will still win two-thirds majority in the worst-case scenario", said Dr Jeniri Amir, a Sarawak-based analyst and senior fellow at the Malaysian Council of Professors, an academic collective.

Dr Jeniri ruled out the chances of PKR, PAS and other Sarawak-based parties making ground.

While Datuk Seri Anwar's PKR won three seats in the last state elections in 2016, all three incumbent assemblymen have now left the party. It is also without a state chairman since the collapse of the PH government last year. Another weak showing by PKR could have ramifications for Mr Anwar, whose leadership in PH is under question.

Instead, the strongest opposition party in Sarawak will remain the DAP, followed by PSB, said Dr Jeniri. "The fight is really between GPS, DAP and PSB," he said.

Sarawak is also set to face similar Covid-19 protocols to the Melaka election, with traditional campaigning and speeches banned in all urban constituencies.

The Election Commission yesterday, however, allowed speeches and campaigning to be conducted at 64 semi-rural and rural constituencies that it said had poor 4G connectivity, making social media campaigns untenable.

The commission has limited the number of leaders who may enter Sarawak to campaign for the contesting parties.

Only five designated top leaders from each party will be allowed, which essentially will restrict many non-Sarawakian politicians from campaigning in the state.

But the incumbent government's advantages are still visible under the protocols, as several federal ministers, including Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, have visited Sarawak over the past few days, launching mega projects and attending events.