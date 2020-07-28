Sarawak sets zone movement limits to curb virus spread

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia's federal government has allowed Sarawak state to limit movement between different zones from this Saturday to Aug 14, amid a recent rise in new coronavirus cases.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Sarawak will also limit the number of incoming flights from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan during the two weeks. "The state government has taken strict and proactive measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"Those who want to travel inter-zone must get police permission before doing so, while movement within the same zone is allowed and no permission from the authorities is needed," he said yesterday.

Zone 1 covers red and yellow-coded areas affected by coronavirus infections such as Kuching, Serian and Samarahan, while Zone 2 encompasses green areas with low incidences, including Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Kapit, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

State capital Kuching was declared a red zone after four more cases related to the Kota Sentosa Hospital cluster were detected. There are 21 people who were infected in that hospital alone.

The Kota Sentosa township was put on lockdown and declared an "active case detection area", after a state disaster management committee meeting chaired by Sarawak's Chief Minister Abang Johari Tun Openg on Sunday.

The committee reported 38 local transmissions and 14 imported cases in Kuching within the past 14 days, while Samarahan recorded 11 local and two imported infections.

The state's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 650.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri has confirmed that there are no restrictions on inter-state travel in the rest of Malaysia for the Eid al-Adha celebration on Friday.

He noted, however, that standard operating procedures to curb the spread of the coronavirus must still be adhered to. The measures include limiting the number of visitors and family members to a maximum of 20 people per house.

Malaysia reported seven new coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 8,904 cases.

No new fatalities were recorded, keeping the death toll at 124.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK