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Nominations for the 13th Sarawak state election take place on Nov 28 while polling is on Dec 12, allowing for a 14-day campaign period.

KUCHING – Political parties, candidates and campaign workers in Malaysia should observe electrical safety precautions when putting up election campaign materials to prevent accidents and potential power disruptions, says electricity provider Sarawak Energy .

The chief executive officer of Sarawak Energy’s utility arm Syarikat Sesco, Yusri Safri, said utility poles and other power supply infrastructure must not be used to display campaign materials, as it poses serious safety risks such as electrocution and electrical flashovers.

“We urge all political parties and election campaign teams to keep a safe distance from electrical installations to prevent accidents and potential disruptions to electricity supply,” he said in a statement on Nov 27 .

Sarawak Energy said it reserves the right to remove any campaign materials attached to its electrical facilities without notice.

It also affirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe, reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the election period, particularly at nomination centres, early voting centres, polling stations, vote counting centres and other critical facilities.

Preparations include preventive maintenance of infrastructure, enhanced monitoring of the power distribution network and deploying technical personnel on standby to respond promptly to interruptions.

Sarawak Energy will also coordinate with the Election Commission and relevant authorities to identify critical supply requirements and implement appropriate contingency measures to minimise potential disruptions.

“Ensuring reliable electricity supply remains a key priority for Sarawak Energy.

“We are making the necessary preparations to support the smooth conduct of the Election and respond promptly to any supply-related issues,” Yusri said.

The public can report unsafe activities involving electrical facilities or electricity supply disruptions through Sarawak Energy’s 24-hour customer care centre at 1300-88-3111 or the SEBcares mobile app.

Nominations for the 13th Sarawak state election take place on Nov 28 while polling is on Dec 12, allowing for a 14-day campaign period. Early voting is on Dec 8. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK