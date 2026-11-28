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Sarawak polls: GPS wins 29 seats unopposed at close of nominations

Of the uncontested wins, 27 went to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu and two to the Sarawak United People’s Party.

KUCHING – Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has won 29 seats unopposed at the close of nominations on Nov 28.

According to the Election Commission’s dashboard, this falls short of the 42 seats needed for a simple majority for GPS to form the state government.

The remaining 53 seats would see straight fights to four-way contests.

Of the uncontested wins, 27 went to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu and two to the Sarawak United People’s Party.

The other GPS component parties are Parti Rakyat Sarawak and Progressive Democratic Party.

More to come. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK