Sarawak heads for state polls as pressure mounts for Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

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The Sarawak Premier said he had obtained consent from Sarawak Governor for the dissolution.

KUCHING – Sarawak will dissolve its Legislative Assembly, setting up Malaysia’s fourth state election in 2026, as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s ruling coalition faces mounting pressure after a string of electoral setbacks.

Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Tun Openg announced at an Oct 23 briefing the assembly’s dissolution effective on Oct 26 after receiving the consent of Governor Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. The Election Commission has 60 days to hold statewide polls.

Sarawak is Malaysia’s largest state and among the most ethnically and religiously diverse. The East Malaysian state on Borneo island, a major oil and gas producer, has been dominated by local parties grouped under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition.

In the 2021 local election, the coalition won 76 of 82 seats and has become influential in national politics, backing Anwar’s federal government while pressing for greater autonomy and control over Sarawak’s resources. GPS is favoured to retain control of the state.

Anwar, whose Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition won only two seats after the last Sarawak election, has attempted to placate the state and neighbouring Sabah by offering greater recognition of their state rights, higher development funds and more autonomy over local affairs.

Parties in Sarawak and Sabah could again play kingmaker if the next national vote, due in just over a year, produces a hung Parliament as it did in 2022.

Anwar’s PH recently suffered major defeats in Johor and Negeri Sembilan by its federal government partner Barisan Nasional and opposition group Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Barisan and PN collaborated in both states and are expected to continue cooperating in the upcoming Melaka state election on Nov 14. BLOOMBERG