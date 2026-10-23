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Sarawak election looms with Premier set to announce assembly dissolution on Oct 23

It had been widely speculated that Sarawak’s state assembly would be dissolved soon after concluding the final sitting of its current term on Oct 21.

KUCHING – Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg is expected to announce the dissolution of the Sarawak Legislative Assembly on Oct 23.

He is scheduled to hold a press conference at Kompleks Satria Pertiwi at 3.30pm.

Prior to that, he is expected to meet Sarawak Governor Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar to seek his consent for the dissolution.

It had been widely speculated that the state assembly would be dissolved soon after concluding the final sitting of its current term on Oct 21.

The term expires in February 2027 , after which an election must be called within 60 days.

The ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) currently holds 80 of the 82 seats in the state legislature.

The remaining two seats are held by DAP. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK