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Sarawak election looms with Premier set to announce assembly dissolution on Oct 23

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It had been widely speculated that Sarawak’s state assembly would be dissolved soon after concluding the final sitting of its current term on Oct 21.

It had been widely speculated that Sarawak’s state assembly would be dissolved soon after concluding the final sitting of its current term on Oct 21.

ST PHOTO: HADI AZMI

  • Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg is expected to announce the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 23, after meeting Governor Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar for consent.
  • The move follows speculation that the assembly will be dissolved after its final sitting on Oct 21, before the term ends in February.
  • GPS dominates the legislature with 80 of 82 seats, while DAP holds the remaining two seats, setting up a likely election within 60 days.

AI generated

KUCHING – Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg is expected to announce the dissolution of the Sarawak Legislative Assembly on Oct 23.

He is scheduled to hold a press conference at Kompleks Satria Pertiwi at 3.30pm.

Prior to that, he is expected to meet Sarawak Governor Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar to seek his consent for the dissolution.

It had been widely speculated that the state assembly would be dissolved soon after concluding the final sitting of its current term on Oct 21.

The term expires in February 2027, after which an election must be called within 60 days.

The ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) currently holds 80 of the 82 seats in the state legislature.

The remaining two seats are held by DAP. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.