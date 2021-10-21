Only King can decide when Sarawak state assembly will be dissolved: Chief Minister

KUCHING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) Amid mounting speculation that the Sarawak legislative assembly will be dissolved soon, Sarawak's Chief Minister said that any decision on the matter is in the hands of the King.

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said he met Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah to discuss the emergency and Covid-19 situation in Sarawak but did not say when the audience took place.

"That's all, nothing else," he told reporters after launching the Sri Aman Development Agency in Simanggang town, about 190km from Kuching, on Thursday (Oct 21).

Asked if the state election would be held soon, Mr Abang Johari said he did not know.

"That is (in) the Agong's power. If he says election, then we will have the election. I cannot tell you in detail because it is not (in) my power," he said.

On rumours that the state assembly would be dissolved on Friday (Oct 22), Mr Abang Johari said he was surprised to hear it and reiterated that he did not know the dissolution date.

"Just wait over the next one to two days or week. I'm also waiting. I know we are seeing the Covid-19 cases coming down, maybe that's why people are asking if election time is soon," he added.

The state assembly expired on June 6 this year, but polls had been put off after a national emergency was declared due to Covid-19.

But after the Emergency was lifted on Aug 1, another emergency was declared in Sarawak until February next year.