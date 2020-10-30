Coronavirus: Sarawak by-election health protocols to be reviewed

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia's National Security Council will study proposed health protocols for a by-election in Sarawak that will be held in early December, with strict measures to be in place due to raging Covid-19 cases in next-door Sabah, a senior official said yesterday.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government as well as the Election Commission (EC) do not have the authority to postpone the election as the federal Constitution stipulates that a vacant parliamentary seat must be filled within 60 days.

"We are aware and we understand the concerns of voters. We were told that even election staff are apprehensive to be on duty as the number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise," he said on Tuesday. "But there is no choice but to proceed with the by-election."

He said the EC will be presenting its proposed protocols for the by-election to the council some time this week, which has to be stricter to avoid new cases being recorded.

He said the EC needs to look into ways to minimise voter movement and contact with one another, especially during polling.

Polling date for the Batu Sapi by-election has been set for Dec 5, while nomination day is on Nov 23.

The EC had already set several conditions for the campaign period, including not allowing direct, house-to-house campaigning, walkabouts and political rallies.

The Batu Sapi federal parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Datuk Liew Vui Keong on Oct 2, believed to be due to lung infection.

