Sara Duterte takes oath before Marcos in show of independence

DAVAO • Sara Duterte took her oath as the Philippines' next vice-president yesterday, almost two weeks ahead of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr and breaking with the tradition of the two top leaders holding their inaugurations on the day they assume office.

President Rodrigo Duterte attended his daughter's inauguration ceremony in the southern city of Davao, her family stronghold, where she is outgoing mayor. Ms Duterte's brother Sebastian will replace her as Davao's mayor.

Mr Marcos Jr and former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo were also present at the event that was attended by thousands.

"Today, our children are facing a very complex future, one that is rife with conflict and uncertainties," Ms Duterte said in her speech, adding that poverty, drugs and misinformation are among the challenges that the nation faces.

She also paid tribute to those "devoting their lives as hard-working farmers and fisherfolk who ensure there is food on our tables, dedicated health workers who help the sick, brave soldiers who fight for our country, honest and fair entrepreneurs who support our economy (and) patient school teachers who guide our children".

The Vice-President-elect had said she opted to be sworn in early so that her city could witness the ceremony.

Despite the earlier-than-usual inauguration ceremony, her term will not start until June 30, as provided by the Constitution, with incumbent Leni Robredo remaining in office until then.

Ms Duterte intends to attend Mr Marcos Jr's swearing-in rites in the capital Manila at the end of the month. "I am so proud of her. She's gonna be great. She will do a great job. I know it," said Mr Marcos Jr of his running mate in an interview yesterday.

Ms Duterte's decision to hold her own inauguration shows she is "treading her own path" when it comes to her father and Mr Marcos Jr, said Mr Ramon Beleno, a faculty member at Ateneo de Davao University's political science department.

"The spotlight is on her, unlike in a joint inauguration where the highlight is the president," he said, adding that she is also trying to maintain her connection to the southern Mindanao island, where she had served as mayor of Davao since 2010, and "form her own niche" by taking her oath there.

The incoming Vice-President garnered 32.2 million votes, or 61.5 per cent of the total, in the May 9 election - an even bigger share than Mr Marcos Jr, who also had a landslide win.

Ms Duterte, who was the front runner in early presidential surveys until she decided to run as Mr Marcos Jr's deputy, will also serve as education secretary in the new administration.

