Malaysia: Sales up as thousands throng bazaars, though some worry about safety

Business is booming at Malaysia's Ramadan bazaars as vendors report a spike in sales with thousands thronging the stalls after two years of strict Covid-19 restrictions crimped visitors and profits.

Barely three hours after setting up his booth at a bazaar in Selangor state last Sunday, Mr Imran Hakim said he had sold out 500 briyani sets and was calling it a day.

"I went home early that day. I have been gradually increasing the quantity of my food due to the overwhelming response," the 56-year-old told The Sunday Times.

"I'm very surprised at this year's turnout, it really feels as though we're back to the pre-pandemic phase... but with face masks," he said.

Malaysia is in the endemic phase of living with the coronavirus, with 79.3 per cent of its total population fully vaccinated, and 48.7 per cent having taken booster shots.

Except for the wearing of face masks, which remains compulsory for everyone, most of the Covid-19 restrictions imposed from March 2020 have been lifted. Businesses have been allowed to operate at full capacity from April 1.

Not surprisingly, the Malaysian government's move to ease most restrictions has brought cheer to bazaar traders, who said they were ready to return to "normalcy" and hopefully recover financially after spending more than two years in a slump.

The Ramadan bazaars are pop-up food stalls which are allowed to operate during the fasting month, which started last Sunday. Most, if not all, offer a large variety of food on street corners.

Based on a survey done by Retail Group Malaysia released on March 9, the food and beverage kiosk and stall operators are expecting a slight increase in business at 1.9 per cent for the first three months of this year following the easing of restrictions.

Sales grew by 5.2 per cent last year compared with the previous year.

"We can see positive changes since the restrictions were lifted. People are keener to go out and spend at physical shops. This is like a new lifeline for us, especially when we were ready to give up," said Madam Mawaddah Ismail, who sells kueh.