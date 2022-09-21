Sacking of party chief shows how much Indonesian clerics are revered

Mr Suharso Monoarfa's lost his job as head of the United Development Party becuase of his speech about the money envelopes, known as "amplop". PHOTO: SUHARSOMONOARFA/ INSTAGRAM
Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja
Indonesia Correspondent
Updated
Published
11 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

JAKARTA - The chairman of Indonesia's oldest Islamic leaning political party was sacked after he claimed in a speech that influential Muslim clerics often asked him for money in return for political support.

Mr Suharso Monoarfa, in an Aug 15 speech at an event promoting political integrity at Indonesia's corruption eradication commission in Jakarta, said: "It happened anywhere, every time we visited (them)… when we shook hands and we didn't bring 'amplop', then when we headed off, (everyone) would feel something was missing. This is a real problem that we are facing today."

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top