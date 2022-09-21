Sacking of party chief shows how much Indonesian clerics are revered

JAKARTA - The chairman of Indonesia's oldest Islamic leaning political party was sacked after he claimed in a speech that influential Muslim clerics often asked him for money in return for political support.

Mr Suharso Monoarfa, in an Aug 15 speech at an event promoting political integrity at Indonesia's corruption eradication commission in Jakarta, said: "It happened anywhere, every time we visited (them)… when we shook hands and we didn't bring 'amplop', then when we headed off, (everyone) would feel something was missing. This is a real problem that we are facing today."