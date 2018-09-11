Sacked officer who took upskirt video arrested

PETALING JAYA • •The Home Ministry officer who was sacked for allegedly taking an upskirt video of a woman was arrested by Malaysian police yesterday.

Sentul police chief R. Munusamy confirmed the arrest, believed to have taken place at around 1pm yesterday.

Deputy Home Minister Azis Jamman said on Sunday he was informed of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording of the officer secretly taking the video.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Saturday at an optometrist in a Kuala Lumpur mall.

The officer had made the indecent recording when the woman was carrying out an eye examination on the Deputy Minister.

"The act is despicable and vile. I have decided to take stern action against the said officer," Mr Azis said, adding that he was unaware of the officer's act.

Mr Azis said that the officer was sacked as it affected his image and the credibility of his position and office as a deputy minister. "I apologise for the action of the said officer, and this has nothing to do with any officers in the Deputy Minister's office who serve with me," he said, without naming the officer.

In the short clip, the officer was caught surreptitiously slipping his camera under the woman's skirt while she was busy with Mr Azis' eye examination.

A CCTV recording of the act, as well as a copy of the police report, has made its way to social media, with many netizens condemning the immoral action.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK