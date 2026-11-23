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Sack containing human remains found on waste ground in Bangkok

Human body parts were found in a sack dumped beside a rubbish pile on waste ground in Bangkok.

BANGKOK – Thai police in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district were investigating on Nov 23 after human body parts were found in a sack dumped beside a rubbish pile on waste ground.

Lat Phrao Police Station received the report on the evening of Nov 22.

The person who first found the remains told police the land owner had asked them to check the plot at about 8pm that evening. They said residents often dumped rubbish there illegally.

A strong smell of decay led the witness to an old mattress covering a large green sack.

They lifted the mattress, saw a mass of maggots and opened the sack a little, recoiling at the sight of human feet and legs.

The witness thought the remains were female and described them as unclothed and packed into the sack in a squatting position.

They ran to ask nearby residents to call the police to the scene.

Police searched the surrounding area with forensic medical support and help from Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue workers.

They found a female victim’s body cut into four parts, scattered about 5m apart.

These were listed as the lower body from the waist to the feet, the upper body from the waist to the chest, both arms and the head.

There was a cut from a sharp object on the left side of the face. A section around the right wrist and some internal organs were missing.

After visiting the scene, Siam Boonsom, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the initial police assessment was that the victim had been murdered elsewhere and her remains dumped on the plot to conceal the crime.

He ordered all the remains to be sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital for a post-mortem examination and detailed tests to establish her identity.

He also instructed officers at Lat Phrao Police Station and in neighbouring areas to check the database of missing persons reports urgently.

A key lead came from a witness who reported seeing a male suspect carry a sack into the alley at about 7pm on Nov 19 and stand near the spot where the remains were later found.

Investigators are urgently reviewing CCTV footage from routes into and out of the area. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK