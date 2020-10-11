Sabah's new Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU • Sabah's new Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the state capital, Malaysia media reported.

The news could alarm senior politicians around the country, as many of them campaigned closely with him for the Sept 26 state polls.

Mr Hajiji's public relations secretary, Mr Effendi Mohamed Sunoh, told The Star online news that the Chief Minister's condition was stable.

Mr Hajiji, 65, is the second top official in Malaysia to have tested positive for Covid-19, after Minister for Religious Affairs Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri. Like Mr Hajiji, Datuk Seri Zulkifli, 51, campaigned in the Sabah polls amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, along with a dozen ministers and deputy ministers, are currently in home quarantine after returning from Sabah.

Angry Malaysians in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak, taking to social media and hanging banners from bridges in Perak and Johor, have blamed the politicians for bringing back the virus from Sabah into their states. This had led to a surge in cases from Kedah to Selangor to Terengganu in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, several malls, offices, mosques and a golf resort around Malaysia have been shut down in the past few days for decontamination work and contact tracing after Covid-19 cases were detected.

The authorities have jumped into action amid a new surge in coronavirus cases in the past week, with such cases hovering around 300 a day in the past seven days including yesterday.

Malaysia yesterday reported 374 new cases to bring the cumulative total to 15,096.