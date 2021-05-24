Sabah to impose one-hour shopping time limit from May 25 to curb Covid-19 spread

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Sabah government has introduced stricter ruling for the conditional movement control order in the state.

Only one hour is allowed for visitors to malls, supermarkets, grocery stores and similar premises.

The amended standard operating procedure (SOP) will take effect on Tuesday (May 25), said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said local authorities need to ensure the maximum capacity of visitors set at 50 per cent of space capacity.

"The rule is 200 sq feet per visitor, and not exceeding one hour," said Datuk Seri Masidi in a statement Sunday (May 23).

He also said Tawau district recorded 32 new cases on Sunday, with 10 active clusters.

In relation to that, he said only 12.7 per cent or 44,529 out of the 441,774 Tawau population have completed their two doses of vaccination.

"I therefore urge communities to step up and register if they have not, to get the vaccination, so we can reach the targeted herd immunity," he said.

Sabah recorded 136 new cases on Sunday, with two fatalities.

One new cluster dubbed the Jalan Mangga cluster in Kota Kinabalu was reported, where the index case was a 69-year-old man from Kionsom, Inanam.

He was believed to have been infected when attending a birthday gathering at a restaurant at Jalan Mangga on May 13. The cluster recorded 14 cases cumulatively.