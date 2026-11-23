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The incident took place in a toilet near the Bunga Mawar Room in the airport’s VIP waiting area.

PETALING JAYA – Sabah Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Jamawi Jaafar received stitches on his head after slipping on a wet toilet floor at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on the morning of Nov 23.

In a Facebook post, the Melalap assemblyman said that the incident took place in a toilet near the Bunga Mawar Room in the airport’s VIP waiting area.

He said: “Some friends who saw me at KLIA with a bloodied towel covering my head this morning sent me messages and called to ask what had happened.

“Actually, I had a minor accident while using the toilet near the Bunga Mawar Room in KLIA’s VIP waiting area. The slippery floor caused me to slip and hit my head on the floor.”

He thanked the doctors and nurses on duty at Menara Medical Clinics KLIA for treating him and stitching up his wound.

He also advised Malaysia Airports officials to carry out improvement works on the toilet floor surface and provide an emergency access route to the nearby clinic at KLIA.

“Training should also be given to the staff to ensure that immediate emergency first aid can be given,” he said.

Jamawi was scheduled to continue his journey to Kota Kinabalu at 1.05pm following a working visit to Brasilia, Brazil. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK