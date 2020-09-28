Sabah governor to name new Chief Minister on Monday

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Sabah governor Juhar Mahiruddin is expected to make his decision on who will be the state's next Chief Minister on Monday (Sept 28).

This was despite the top leaders from the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition being holed up in a hotel since early Sunday morning, followed by a meeting between them and Tun Juhar later in the day.

GRS is a coalition led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his allies.

Sources said GPS main leaders - Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Hajiji Noor and Sabah Barisan Nasional chief Bung Moktar Radin - had provided statutory declarations and made a common stand on their decision during the meeting with Mr Juhar on Sunday.

Also present to brief Mr Juhar were Sabah Star president Jeffrey Kitingan and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) secretary-general Jahid Jahim, who also gave their affidavits to support the new Chief Minister.

It is understood that the leaders would leave it to Mr Juhar to decide on the choice of Chief Minister, although some sources claimed that the GRS leaders and assemblymen had decided on one candidate.

It is learnt that Mr Juhar is expected to be furnished with more documents from GRS before making a decision.

"The Yang di-Pertua has asked for more time to make a decision," Datuk Seri Bung Moktar said, in using the honorific title for the governor.

Datuk Hajiji echoed Mr Bung Moktar's statement while Mr Jahid said they had a "fruitful discussion" with Mr Juhar.

GRS comprises Sabah BN (Sabah Umno, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah or PBRS and Sabah MCA), Sabah Perikatan (Sabah Bersatu, Sabah Progressive Party or SAPP, Sabah Starand PAS) and PBS.

The meeting with Mr Juhar might have ended the political impasse over the choice of Chief Minister after both Umno and Bersatu failed to earlier agree, with both parties wanting the candidate to come from their respective parties.

Mr Bung Moktar, the Lamag assemblyman and Kinabatangan MP, told reporters before their meeting with Mr Juhar that they would let him decide.

"Wait, leave it to him, " he said.

He did not elaborate on whether both Umno and Bersatu had agreed on which party should hold the Chief Minister's post.

All GRS assemblymen had earlier met at the Magellan Sutera Resort, where they are believed to have discussed the choice of candidate.

It is still not clear what deal has been struck within GRS, which holds 38 seats, with the three independents backing them.