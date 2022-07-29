Russia reiterates support for 'one China' policy on Taiwan

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia supports Beijing's "one China" policy on the issue of Taiwan, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday (July 29), after Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden not to play with fire over the island.

"Our position on the existence of only one China remains unchanged," Mr Lavrov told reporters. "We have no problem with upholding the principle of China's sovereignty."

Beijing has issued escalating warnings about repercussions should US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan, which says it is facing increasing Chinese military and economic threats.