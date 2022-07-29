Russia reiterates support for 'one China' policy on Taiwan

Beijing has issued escalating warnings about repercussions should US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
9 min ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia supports Beijing's "one China" policy on the issue of Taiwan, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday (July 29), after Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden not to play with fire over the island.

"Our position on the existence of only one China remains unchanged," Mr Lavrov told reporters. "We have no problem with upholding the principle of China's sovereignty."

Beijing has issued escalating warnings about repercussions should US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan, which says it is facing increasing Chinese military and economic threats.

More On This Topic
Chinese military will not sit back if Pelosi visits Taiwan: Defence spokesman
Speculation intensifies over US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top