Russia backs Myanmar junta's efforts to 'stabilise' country

YANGON • Russia backs the Myanmar junta's efforts to "stabilise" the crisis-wracked country and hold elections next year, its foreign minister has said.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the putsch last year, with the junta accused by rights groups of committing war crimes as it struggles to crush resistance to its rule.

Isolated internationally and with Western governments imposing sanctions, the military government has sought to deepen ties with major ally and arms supplier Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine it has said was "justified".

"We are in solidarity with the efforts (by the junta) aimed at stabilising the situation in the country," Mr Sergei Lavrov said during talks in Myanmar on Wednesday, according to the Tass news agency.

"Next year, you will hold legislative elections and we wish you success," he added, referring to proposed August 2023 elections that opponents of the coup have said will be neither free nor fair.

On Monday, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who visited Moscow last month, said polls could only take place when the country was "stable and peaceful".

The putsch has sparked renewed fighting with ethnic rebel groups in border areas, while dozens of civilian militias have also sprung up to battle the military.

Mr Lavrov and his Myanmar counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin also discussed the "advancement of bilateral relations" between their countries' armed forces.

Russia, along with ally China, has been accused by rights groups and a United Nations expert of arming Myanmar's military with weapons used to attack civilians.

Mr Lavrov later travelled to Cambodia for the Asean foreign ministers' meeting. The junta's top diplomat has been excluded from the meet over its failure to engage in dialogue with its opponents.

