Russia assures Malaysia of long-term oil, gas, diesel supplies, says PM Anwar

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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attending a plenary session of the Russia-ASEAN Summit at the Kazan Expo Exhibition Centre outside Kazan in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on June 18.

SEGAMAT – Malaysia has received assurances of long-term oil, gas and diesel supplies from Russia following discussions between Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Russian President Vladimir Putin during Anwar’s recent visit.

Anwar said he had raised the issue of future energy security during a meeting with Putin, seeking guarantees that Malaysia would continue to have access to stable energy supplies amid global uncertainties.

“I asked for assurances on oil, gas and diesel supplies so that Malaysians will not be affected in the future by any disruptions.

“President Putin agreed to work towards long-term supply arrangements for Malaysia,” he said during the Program Madani Kita Bersama Kawasan Rukun Tetangga event here on June 24.

Anwar also highlighted his recent visit to Turkmenistan, describing the country as one of the world’s major natural gas producers.

He said discussions with Turkmenistan’s leadership had strengthened prospects for greater energy cooperation involving PETRONAS.

He noted that Malaysia’s political stability, economic clarity and spirit of unity had enhanced the country’s standing internationally and helped build confidence among foreign partners.

He said securing future energy supplies was part of the government’s efforts to safeguard the interests of future generations and strengthen the country’s long-term energy security. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK