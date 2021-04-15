Rush to inoculate Phuket residents in push to reopen

The beaches and bars on Phuket, once teeming with tourists, have been quiet since the Covid-19 pandemic decimated the travel and tourism industry on the popular holiday island, but Thailand is now looking to rapidly inoculate island residents so tourists can return.

The government will vaccinate most of the island's 400,000 population, including foreigners who are residents, as part of sandbox plans to reopen Phuket to vaccinated foreign travellers on July 1, and to other tourist hot spots including Koh Samui in October.

"If we can build immunity for 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the population on the island, we can receive foreign tourists who have been vaccinated without the need for quarantine," Phuket's vice-governor Piyapong Choowong told Reuters.

Tourism, critical to Phuket's economy, had generated more than 480 billion baht (S$20.4 billion) in 2019.

Pre-pandemic, Phuket welcomed about 15 million tourists annually. In 2019, 40 million overseas visitors travelled to Thailand.

But once the coronavirus outbreak began last year, and with the kingdom closing its borders and barring entry to non-resident foreigners from March last year, visitor arrivals dropped dramatically.

This wreaked havoc on the Thai economy, with its gross domestic product contracting 6.1 per cent last year, the most in this century.

Last month, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered officials to study vaccine certificates for international travel.

Earlier this month, the 14-day quarantine period was reduced to seven for vaccinated international arrivals permitted to enter.

Non-resident foreigners arriving in Phuket will be restricted to activities on the island for seven days before they are allowed to visit other Thai destinations.

British national Martin Miller, who owns a restaurant in Phuket's Kata beach, welcomed the news, but with some scepticism. "The main tourist areas in Patong are dead," said the 52-year-old.

"We're a bit sceptical honestly... If the July date is pushed back, it could mean the difference between survival of the business or not," added the owner of eatery The Pig And The Whistle.

Phuket's comeback plans could be derailed by a third wave of infections that has hit Bangkok and Chiang Mai in recent weeks.

While Thailand has fewer cumulative cases than its South-east Asian neighbours, the number of new daily infections has swelled.

Yesterday, the nation recorded 1,335 new cases, its biggest daily rise since the pandemic started.

Most of the new cases are linked to nightlife clusters and has led to the closure of clubs, pubs and bars in Bangkok and 40 provinces.

Thailand currently has more than 35,000 cases and 97 deaths.

International tourism consultant Christopher Khoo, who is based in Singapore, said it "makes sense" to reopen tourism "but the virus doesn't respect plans".

However, with vaccines being rolled out worldwide, Thailand is in a better position to open up to international tourists with proper virus control measures, added Mr Khoo, managing director of MasterConsult services.

Thailand's third wave is coming amid the annual Songkran celebrations. The festival, which started on Tuesday, is known for big gatherings and street water fights, events the authorities have banned for a second year.