Rules eased for the vaccinated

  • Published
    35 min ago

Malaysia is giving fully vaccinated residents more leeway to travel, dine in and engage in outdoor sports, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced yesterday. Returning citizens and residents no longer need to observe quarantine at designated hotels from tomorrow if they have completed Covid-19 vaccinations.

