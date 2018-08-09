RTS link urgent to ease Causeway jams: Johor chief

ISKANDAR PUTERI • Malaysia's southern state Johor would like work on the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) project to begin as soon as possible to ease congestion on the Causeway.

Johor Menteri Besar Osman Sapian said yesterday that traffic congestion on the Causeway across the Strait of Johor had already reached a point where something must be done to address it.

The RTS is a 4km railway link that will connect Bukit Chagar station in Johor Baru to Woodlands North in Singapore. It is set to open in 2024, transporting up to 10,000 travellers in one direction per hour between Singapore and Johor Baru.

"We hope to see the project take place by the middle of 2019," Datuk Osman told reporters after attending an event with state executive councillors yesterday. Mr Osman said the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister's Department is finalising details of the RTS project, adding that a company has been identified to undertake its construction.

"Improvement in connectivity and accessibility between Johor Baru and Singapore will boost economic activities on both sides of the Strait of Johor," said Mr Osman.

The RTS agreement was inked in January between Singapore and Malaysia. Construction of the link was expected to begin next year.

Late last month, Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the new Malaysian Cabinet had given in-principle approval for the RTS, with Kuala Lumpur still looking into the cost and other details.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK