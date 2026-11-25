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RTS Link ticket fares expected to be announced in January, says Johor official

The Johor Bahru government hoped the fares announced would take into account the affordability and needs of daily commuters, said state official Mohamad Fazli.

ISKANDAR PUTERI – The ticket fare for the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is expected to be announced in January 2027 , said a state executive councillor.

State works, transport, infrastructure and communications committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the fares were still being discussed by stakeholders, including RTS Operations and the Malaysian and Singapore governments.

“The matter has not been finalised yet. The fare is expected to be announced by the Transport Ministry in January next year, ahead of the scheduled operations kick-off in February,” he told the state assembly at Kota Iskandar on Nov 25.

He said the Johor Bahru government hoped the fares announced would take into account the affordability and needs of daily commuters, as it understood that ticket prices were an important consideration, particularly for workers who would use the service every day.

He said this in response to questions raised by lawmakers on the RTS Link fares.

Mohamad Fazli also announced that a tidal flow or contra-lane system would be implemented on the causeway from Dec 1.

He said the initiative aimed to improve the movement of commercial vehicles, particularly lorries, and reduce congestion.

“The tidal flow operation will run from Monday to Friday between 5.30am and 9am, with coordination between Malaysian and Singapore authorities, including the police and Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority,” he said.

Before its full implementation, four simulations had been conducted, and the ground deployment exercise began on Sept 9, he said, adding that every traffic management measure required careful coordination, as any changes at the border would directly affect people’s journeys and trade activities. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK