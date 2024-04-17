Royals step into the void as government struggles with a divided Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s monarchs have increasingly been stepping into the void in the last few years, with the most recent interventions on communal issues in the past month casting a spotlight on the Anwar Ibrahim government’s struggles to unify a divided country.

The King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, has been at the forefront of the royal calls for unity. On April 9, he even summoned leaders from Umno and the Democratic Action Party – key members of the administration that nominally represent often conflicting Malay nationalist and secular interests, respectively – to draw a line on “Socksgate”, the controversy over 14 pairs of socks with the word “Allah” printed on them.

“I hope political leaders are not extreme in giving their views on religious and racial matters. Leaders should be bridges between our plural citizens,” Sultan Ibrahim said after the meeting, which included Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, DAP deputy secretary-general Liew Chin Tong and Umno Youth chief Akmal Saleh.

Dr Akmal has been the loudest politician calling for retribution against KK Super Mart despite the convenience store chain having apologised for the offending footwear, which found their way into a shipment of over 18,000 pairs of socks. Further allegations of insulting Islam have since cropped up involving shoes and prayer mats.

But analysts believe such interventions could set a dangerous precedent for Malaysian democracy, undermining the elected administration and elevating the acceptance of royal activism amid a climate of political uncertainty.

“The King is helping to restore calm and order as PM Anwar’s government appears to have been having trouble putting this issue to bed. The next time such an incident occurs, more people would look to the King,” S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies’ (RSIS) Malaysia programme coordinator Ariel Tan told The Straits Times.

“He has always been expected to be an influential player in the polity. But his proactive role in the handling of Socksgate has made this clearer and earlier than what most might have expected,” she added, referring to Sultan Ibrahim’s very public persona as a hands-on ruler of southern state Johor.

This comes on the back of a similar urging by Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Salahuddin on April 5, telling political leaders to play their roles in uniting people of different backgrounds instead of “worsening the situation by raising issues that could cause division”.

Such calls by these constitutional monarchs – nine of Malaysia’s 13 states have hereditary Malay rulers who also rotate five-year terms as the federation’s Agong or King – have become increasingly commonplace in recent years, in parallel with their involvement in political affairs.

The powers of the rulers are limited to certain areas: They have some discretion in appointing chief ministers of their states, dispensing pardons, and in regard to Islam and Malay affairs. But their influence as political arbiters has grown since 2008, when Umno’s aura of invincibility began to crumble before it lost power for the first time a decade later.

Independent political analyst Adib Zalkapli believes the general trend of royal activism is “partly because of the failure of the democratically elected leaders to perform, forcing the monarchy to step up”.

“The socks case saw democratically elected leaders fail to de-escalate the situation or, worse, play a leading role in stirring communal tensions. So the King had to step in to play the role of the unifying figure,” he told ST.

In some cases, the royals were perhaps justified, such as when the then Agong, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad of Pahang, had to decide on a prime minister who commanded the majority in 2020 and 2021 amid multiple party defections by MPs.

The ruler had also declined a government request to declare a state of emergency during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, before acceding in the next year.