For Subscribers
News analysis
Royal role back in spotlight after Umno move puts PM's majority in doubt
Malaysian King will be forced to intervene if PM fails to show he has backing of coalition
The move by Umno to withdraw its backing for the Muhyiddin Yassin-led government has once again cast the spotlight on the role of Malaysia's royal households in the country's shifting political scene.
The immediate challenge facing the Muhyiddin prime ministership is to demonstrate to Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, that he still commands a simple majority in Parliament to stay in office.