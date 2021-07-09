News analysis

Royal role back in spotlight after Umno move puts PM's majority in doubt

Malaysian King will be forced to intervene if PM fails to show he has backing of coalition

A member of the Malaysian media watching Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaking during his news conference which was held virtually on the party's website at 1am yesterday. Zahid said that Umno had withdrawn its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, and called for his resignation.
Mr Muhyiddin Yassin delivering a speech during the opening of the Felda Settlers’ Day celebration on Wednesday. He held talks yesterday with his key political allies at his private residence in Kuala Lumpur. PHOTOS: BERNAMA
A member of the Malaysian media watching Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaking during his news conference which was held virtually on the party’s website at 1am yesterday. Zahid said that Umno had withdrawn its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, and called for his resignation.
The move by Umno to withdraw its backing for the Muhyiddin Yassin-led government has once again cast the spotlight on the role of Malaysia's royal households in the country's shifting political scene.

The immediate challenge facing the Muhyiddin prime ministership is to demonstrate to Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, that he still commands a simple majority in Parliament to stay in office.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 09, 2021, with the headline 'Royal role back in spotlight after Umno move puts PM's majority in doubt'. Subscribe
