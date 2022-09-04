Rosmah proceeding with bid to reclaim over 2,400 pieces of jewellery, 29 luxury bags

PETALING JAYA - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, is proceeding with a trial in a bid to reclaim 2,436 pieces of jewellery and 29 luxury handbags at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Sept 26 and 27.

Lawyer Azamuddin Abdul Aziz, who is representing Rosmah in her application, confirmed that the trial would proceed as scheduled.

He said that more than 2,400 jewellery items and 29 luxury bags seized by police during a May 2018 raid at Pavilion Residences, one of the couple's homes, were still in government custody.

In 2019, the Malaysian prosecution filed a forfeiture application to seize various items, including 11,991 jewellery items, 401 watch straps and 16 watch accessories, 234 pairs of spectacles and 306 handbags, as well as cash in different denominations amounting to about RM114.2 million (S$35.6 million).

Rosmah, 70, was last Thursday sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined RM970 million by the High Court after she was found guilty of three corruption charges involving a RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for rural schools in Sarawak.

Her lawyer said that she has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal against the conviction and the sentence.

She is now out on bail.

Her sentence came about a week after her husband was jailed for 12 years for corruption.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK