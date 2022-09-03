Rosmah Mansor graft trial: Key highlights of landmark conviction

KUALA LUMPUR - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of imprisoned Malaysian ex-premier Najib Razak, was on Thursday convicted of corruption, and sentenced to 10 years' jail and slapped with the highest fine ever imposed by a Malaysian court on an individual - RM970 million (S$303 million).

The 70-year-old Rosmah has often attracted media attention for her colourful comments and snippets of her lavish lifestyle in the past. Her trial, which took two years to conclude, was no exception, punctuated by bouts of drama and colourful remarks, a host of them on Tuesday when her guilty verdict was pronounced.